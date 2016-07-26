Skip to main content
XTX Markets Commits to Zero Hold Time on Last Look

XTX Markets says it is now operating a ‘zero hold time’ (ZHT) model in its application of last look to its FX counterparty businesses. The firm says it is in response to market structure changes and is in accordance with the principles of the recently published Global FX Code. Effectively XTX is removing a latency buffer that is applied in the last look window. Under a latency buffer the trade request is held for a brief, prescribed time delay before the price check is performed.
 

