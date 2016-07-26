09:56 February 1st 2017 in News, Technology
XTX Hands Buy Side New Liquidity Analysis Tool
XTX Markets has made XTX-ray, a tool designed to replicate how sell-side market makers analyse spot FX liquidity, available to buy side market participants. XTX-ray looks at a wide range of data, including fill ratios, the cost of rejected trades in USD, spreads and market impact, to reveal “hidden” costs embedded in firms’ spot FX execution with the aim of enabling them to more effectively analyse the liquidity they are accessing. “XTX-ray makes state-of-the-art sell side execution analysis available to buy side firms, and counterparties will be able to evaluate the execution quality of their liquidity providers.