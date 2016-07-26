Skip to main content
XTX Hands Buy Side New Liquidity Analysis Tool

in News, Technology

XTX TCA Mifid Ii buy side Code of Conduct Best Execution Last Look

XTX Hands Buy Side New Liquidity Analysis Tool

XTX Markets has made XTX-ray, a tool designed to replicate how sell-side market makers analyse spot FX liquidity, available to buy side market participants. XTX-ray looks at a wide range of data, including fill ratios, the cost of rejected trades in USD, spreads and market impact, to reveal “hidden” costs embedded in firms’ spot FX execution with the aim of enabling them to more effectively analyse the liquidity they are accessing. “XTX-ray makes state-of-the-art sell side execution analysis available to buy side firms, and counterparties will be able to evaluate the execution quality of their liquidity providers.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe