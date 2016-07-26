Skip to main content
Wall Street Blockchain Alliance Adds FX Specialist

in News, Technology

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance blockchain DLT OTC Exchange Network

Wall Street Blockchain Alliance Adds FX Specialist

OTC Exchange Network (OTCXN) has joined the The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA) as a corporate member. OTCXN is utilises blockchain technologies and smart contracts for its peer-to-peer trading network, which will launch initially for the FX market. OTCXN's trading platform leverages proprietary blockchain and smart contracts technology designed to provide transparency and operational controls to enable safe and secure trading directly between counterparties, even if they are not known to one another. The aim of OTCXN is to replace the current credit system in FX, whereby firms are required to establish credit arrangements with prime brokers - a process that can take as long as 18 months to complete - in order to participate in the FX marketplace.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe