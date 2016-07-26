06:00 January 25th 2017 in News, Technology
Wall Street Blockchain Alliance Adds FX Specialist
OTC Exchange Network (OTCXN) has joined the The Wall Street Blockchain Alliance (WSBA) as a corporate member. OTCXN is utilises blockchain technologies and smart contracts for its peer-to-peer trading network, which will launch initially for the FX market. OTCXN's trading platform leverages proprietary blockchain and smart contracts technology designed to provide transparency and operational controls to enable safe and secure trading directly between counterparties, even if they are not known to one another. The aim of OTCXN is to replace the current credit system in FX, whereby firms are required to establish credit arrangements with prime brokers - a process that can take as long as 18 months to complete - in order to participate in the FX marketplace.