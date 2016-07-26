03:58 July 14th 2017 in News, Technology
Vela Buys Object Trading
Market data, and analytics technology provider Vela Trading Technologies, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Object Trading, a provider of a direct market access (DMA) platform, pre-trade risk controls, and analytics applications. The firm says the acquisition further strengthens its trading and market data technology products and services, delivering a set of solutions across the entire electronic trading workflow to help clients reduce total cost of ownership, comply with ever-changing regulatory requirements, and evolve their global electronic trading strategies.