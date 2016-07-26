17:21 May 2nd 2017 in News, Technology
TriOptima Responds to Rules with New Analytics Service
TriOptima has added margin valuation adjustment (MVA) analytics to its triCalculate X-Value Adjustment (XVA) service. MVA calculations determine the lifetime costs of posting initial margin as part of the pricing of an OTC derivative. TriOptima says that the introduction of an MVA service addresses the needs of firms subject to new initial margin rules for OTC derivatives, which affect both cleared and non-cleared trades. Pricing trades correctly is critical to ensuring accurate credit risk, counterparty exposure and funding management. While the posting of initial margin has always been a part of the central clearing process, the new rules mandating the posting of initial margin for non-cleared OTC derivative trades are being phased in from this year through 2020 and will affect a wide range of market participants. Firms will be able to use triCalculate in order to generate independent trade and netting, set level XVA calculations, as well as risk sensitivities. They can access the platform to check the MVA implications of a trade before execution without delaying trading activity.