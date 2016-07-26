21:16 April 20th 2017 in News, Technology
TriOptima Launches Compression for Client Cleared Trades
TriOptima has included client cleared trades in a triReduce Mexican peso compression cycle in CME Clearing for the first time. CME Clearing and TriOptima have offered 15 compression cycles in five currencies since they started collaborating in 2016, compressing a total of $26.1 trillion in notional principal, of which $1.2 trillion is in MXN. There were 17 participants in this cycle. Commenting on the news, Jacaranda Nava, head of derivatives trading at Banorte, says: “We are pleased to be the first Mexican bank to participate in a cleared Mexican peso compression cycle. Since we are a major participant in the derivatives market, this compression process simplifies the management of our swaps portfolio and optimises our capital requirements.”