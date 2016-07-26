Skip to main content
TriOptima Launches Compression for Client Cleared Trades

in News, Technology

CME TriOptima compression MXN Peso

TriOptima Launches Compression for Client Cleared Trades

TriOptima has included client cleared trades in a triReduce Mexican peso compression cycle in CME Clearing for the first time. CME Clearing and TriOptima have offered 15 compression cycles in five currencies since they started collaborating in 2016, compressing a total of $26.1 trillion in notional principal, of which $1.2 trillion is in MXN. There were 17 participants in this cycle. Commenting on the news, Jacaranda Nava, head of derivatives trading at Banorte, says: “We are pleased to be the first Mexican bank to participate in a cleared Mexican peso compression cycle. Since we are a major participant in the derivatives market, this compression process simplifies the management of our swaps portfolio and optimises our capital requirements.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe