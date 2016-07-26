Skip to main content
TransFICC Gets Singapore FinLab Boost

in News, Technology

TransFICC, which was established last year to provide connectivity solutions for the fixed income and derivatives markets, has been selected to join Singapore’s FinLab accelerator programme. The programme – a joint venture between United Overseas Bank (UOB) and SGInnovate – is designed to help selected fintech start ups validate their business assumptions and product-market fit, improve their business and revenue models, and at the same time get access into investor and resource networks that will be crucial to their future growth and expansion.
 

