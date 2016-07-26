00:25 June 16th 2017 in News, Technology
TransFICC Gets Singapore FinLab Boost
TransFICC, which was established last year to provide connectivity solutions for the fixed income and derivatives markets, has been selected to join Singapore’s FinLab accelerator programme. The programme – a joint venture between United Overseas Bank (UOB) and SGInnovate – is designed to help selected fintech start ups validate their business assumptions and product-market fit, improve their business and revenue models, and at the same time get access into investor and resource networks that will be crucial to their future growth and expansion.