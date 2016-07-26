Skip to main content
TraderTools Reports Volume Growth

Although it does not provide specific numbers, TraderTools says that Q1 2017 volumes across its Unique Liquidity Network (ULN) were 217% above Q4 2016 volumes. It adds that the ULN now consists of over 25 “unique” liquidity providers, making prices in emerging and “under-served” market currencies such as Turkish lira, South African rand, Russian ruble, Israeli shekel, the CE-3 currencies, and the Scandinavian currencies. The number of “unique” takers connected to the ULN increased in Q1 by more than 20%, the firm also states.
 

