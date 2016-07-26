02:59 May 15th 2017 in News, Technology
TraderTools Reports Volume Growth
Although it does not provide specific numbers, TraderTools says that Q1 2017 volumes across its Unique Liquidity Network (ULN) were 217% above Q4 2016 volumes. It adds that the ULN now consists of over 25 “unique” liquidity providers, making prices in emerging and “under-served” market currencies such as Turkish lira, South African rand, Russian ruble, Israeli shekel, the CE-3 currencies, and the Scandinavian currencies. The number of “unique” takers connected to the ULN increased in Q1 by more than 20%, the firm also states.