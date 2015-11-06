Skip to main content
Tradebook Launches Cross-Asset Benchmark Tool

in News, Technology

Tradebook Bloomberg benchmarks

Bloomberg Tradebook has released a new cross-asset tool designed to enable firms to trade one security relative to a set benchmark. In a release issued today, Bloomberg Tradebook claims that this Relative Benchmark Trading (RBT) algorithm will help traders using its PAIR (Pair) platform generate alpha, reduce the costs of trading and better manage risk. It does this, the firm says, by enabling firms to leverage Bloomberg’s data to help them capture gains from the dynamic relative pricing of securities by tracking the performance of other instruments that drive the price of that stock.
 

