00:51 July 20th 2017 in News, Technology
TradAir Partners with Snap
TradAir has partnered with Singapore-based technology firm Snap Innovations, to jointly develop FX solutions, initially for Asian market participants. The joint venture has been made possible through funding provided by the Singapore Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (SIIRD), a co-operation between the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and the Israel Innovation Authority to promote, facilitate and support joint industrial R&D collaboration between Singapore-based companies and Israel-based companies across different industries. The firms say the new solutions will enhance regional FX liquidity, enabling Asian market participants to aggregate, trade and become market makers between the currently fragmented OTC and exchange-based regional FX liquidity pools.