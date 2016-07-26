00:00 February 14th 2017 in News, Technology
TradAir Announces Platform Upgrade
TradAir has released a major platform upgrade, Version 5.0, which focuses on providing added functionality, reduced latency and continued improvement of execution performance. TradAir says that its new ‘micro services’ based modular architecture significantly reduces platform latency, improving execution performance. In a release announcing the upgrade, the firm says that the modular design streamlines and optimises liquidity management, such that bank and broker customers receive optimised relationship-based pricing from TradAir’s range of banks, regional specialists and non-bank liquidity providers, offering separate sweepable and full-amount streams, as well as access to anonymous ECNs.