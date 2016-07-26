14:00 July 27th 2017 in News, Technology
TR Updates Trading Desktops Ahead of Mifid II
Thomson Reuters (TR) has updated its FXall and FX Trading desktops to ensure clients trading its Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) will remain fully compliant with the upcoming MiFID II requirements. The enhancements will enable TR to add MTF-support for FX forwards, swaps, NDFs and options trading on FXall, as well as continue support for swaps trading on Matching. The company says this enables users to remain complaint with the new MiFID II execution requirements for FX derivatives that will take effect in January 2018. TR has now begun the transition process for customers to its enhanced MTF and is releasing new interfaces to both FXall and FX Trading that accommodate new data fields, as well as improve post-trade STP feeds to assist customers with reporting and record-keeping requirements.