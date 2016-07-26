03:11 August 2nd 2017 in News, Technology
TNS Adds Managed Service to Frankfurt Data Centre
Transaction Network Services (TNS) has added a new managed hosting co-location and connectivity service in Frankfurt’s FR2 data centre.
