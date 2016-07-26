Thomson Reuters Joins Forces with Symphony

Skip to main content
Thomson Reuters (TR) and Symphony Communication Services have announced a partnership that will enable market participants to share information from Eikon such as charts, news and data via Symphony’s messaging and collaboration platform. The integration is slated to be available later this year. Users who have both Thomson Reuters Eikon and Symphony will be able to share Eikon content directly through the Symphony messaging and collaboration platform. If the recipient also has Eikon, then they are able to share live data, news and charts to support dynamic, real-time collaboration. The integration will leverage both Eikon and Symphony open APIs.
 

