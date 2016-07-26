10:00 June 20th 2017 in News, Technology
Sucden Implements SmartTrade’s FX Platform
Sucden Financial has implemented SmartTrade Technologies’ fully hosted FX solution, LiquidityFX. LiquidityFX will provide Sucden with connectivity to multiple liquidity providers, aggregation, order routing, pricing and distribution, as well as a fully integrated order management system. SmartTrade is also providing Sucden with its LiquidityFX credit margin module, which is designed to allow end clients to trade larger amounts and leverage their cash margin while enabling Sucden to monitor and manage their risk coverage in real time. “SmartTrade were well placed to provide us with the necessary tools to help us accomplish our expansion plans.” comments Wayne Roworth, co-head of e-FX at Sucden.