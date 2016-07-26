Skip to main content
Sucden Implements SmartTrade’s FX Platform

in News, Technology

Sucden Financial SmartTrade Technology

Sucden Implements SmartTrade’s FX Platform

Sucden Financial has implemented SmartTrade Technologies’ fully hosted FX solution, LiquidityFX. LiquidityFX will provide Sucden with connectivity to multiple liquidity providers, aggregation, order routing, pricing and distribution, as well as a fully integrated order management system. SmartTrade is also providing Sucden with its LiquidityFX credit margin module, which is designed to allow end clients to trade larger amounts and leverage their cash margin while enabling Sucden to monitor and manage their risk coverage in real time. “SmartTrade were well placed to provide us with the necessary tools to help us accomplish our expansion plans.” comments Wayne Roworth, co-head of e-FX at Sucden.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe