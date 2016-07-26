15:11 July 18th 2017 in News, Technology
Study Seeks to Challenge FX Aggregation Assumptions
A study released by Deutsche Bank seeks to challenge the assumption that having more liquidity providers in an aggregator inevitably leads to better execution. Aggregators are popular in the FX market, enabling trading firms to routinely put multiple liquidity providers in competition and then transact with the one offering the best price. Being able to consolidate liquidity, in the form of bid and offer prices and amounts, from various sources into a single, consolidated order book is particularly valuable in an OTC market with no centralised exchange. “But in a market where the terms of trade are privately negotiated and the liquidity provided is bespoke to the trader, deciding on a suitable aggregation setup is not a trivial task,” according to the report, titled “Execution in an Aggregator”.