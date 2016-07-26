Skip to main content
Squarepoint Capital Expands Agreement with Kx

Squarepoint Capital, a global systematic investment manager, has significantly expanded its use of Kx technology for investment research, according to Kx Systems, a subsidiary of First Derivatives. The firm is using Kdb+, Kx’s time-series database, which is used for trading and risk management platforms and Kx says that as faster large-memory servers are becoming standard, investment managers like Squarepoint are designing their systems to capitalise on the extra speed available when analysing the vast data sets that underpin their investment models.
 

