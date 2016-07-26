18:08 January 23rd 2017 in News, Technology
Saxo Integrates AutoChartist to Trading Platform
Saxo Bank has announced a new collaboration with Autochartist to offer its clients access to Autochartist's automated technical analysis and live trade signals via the SaxoTraderGo platform. Autochartist's algorithms constantly monitor global markets and deliver live trade signals through a wide range of parameters based on technical analysis. Each trade signal presents a simple overview of the underlying analysis and an automatically calculated entry price, take-profit target and stop-loss that clients can trade directly on the platform as opportunities occur in the market.