Santander Partners with BiBox on FinTech

BiBox is partnering with Santander Global Corporate Banking to focus on fast-paced integration of fintech solutions into the bank. The collaboration will enable Santander to quickly integrate new solutions and technologies across all business units faster than traditional onboarding methods via its digital marketplace. The aim of this is to produce cost-savings, faster speed to market, greater standardisation and data sharing in a compatible and compliant manner. BiBox has been working with Santander Global Corporate Banking to deploy its ‘curation and industrialisation’ offering, which enables smaller players such as fintechs to provide their tools within end-to-end workflows that banks can consume more readily within the confines of scale and regulation.
 

