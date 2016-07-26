19:25 June 26th 2017 in News, Technology
Redline Updates Feed Handlers Ahead of Mifid II Deadline
Redline Trading Solutions has updated its InRush feed handlers for European trading venues in response to the Mifid II compliance in January 2018. “Next generation exchange platforms, originally designed to improve throughput and latency, are now also serving as the mechanism for meeting the looming mandates of MiFID II regulations,” says Matt Sexton, CTO of Redline. “Redline is supporting our customers with the rollout of new feed handlers for virtually every exchange in Europe this year, as well as providing the tools and infrastructure needed to help meet Mifid II testing requirements,” he adds. In a release issued today announcing the update, Redline highlighted the number of major European exchanges that are moving to new or updated protocols ahead of the Mifid II compliance deadline.