15:09 June 19th 2017 in News, Technology
Redline Supports Thomson Reuters Feed
Redline Trading Solutions has announced a new InRush feed handler for the binary multicast feed now being rolled out on the Thomson Reuters FX Matching platform. “Over the last few years, electronic trading in foreign exchange has moved into the sweet spot of Redline’s ultra-low latency trading solutions,” says Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline. “Our liquidity aggregation becomes even more effective at assuring best execution in FX trading as liquidity providers like Thomson Reuters and EBS introduce faster market data technologies,” he adds. Redline’s foreign exchange trading solution now supports over 40 distinct FX feeds. This breadth has been expanded with recently released interfaces for FX liquidity providers that include Cürex FX (ECN), Integral’s Open Currency Exchange (OCX), and Moscow Exchange (Moex).