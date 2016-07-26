Skip to main content
R3 Raises $107 Million

R3 has raised $107 million in the first two of three planned tranches in its Series A fundraising round. This represents the largest single investment in a firm providing distributed ledger technology (DLT) services to date. According to data from CoinDesk, which tracks venture capital (VC) investment in blockchain and bitcoin focused firms, only Coinbase, Circle Internet Financial and 21 Inc, have now raised more VC money than R3. However, none of these firms are exclusively focused on DLT and in some cases they have clearly conducted more fundraising rounds.
 

