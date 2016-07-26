01:34 July 12th 2017 in News, Technology
QuantHouse Unveils Algo Testing Solution
QuantHouse has launched its algo-trading stress testing solution to help financial firms meet their MiFID II testing requirements. The firm is hosting the new platform at Interxion in London. Partnering with Interxion, a provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe means QuantHouse’s new stress testing solution is made available via a single cross connect through a single API, enabling clients to rapidly connect to the platform in order to build stress testing scenarios, the firm says.