Pragma Extends Algo Offering to NDFs

in News, Technology

Pragma Extends Algo Offering to NDFs

Pragma Securities has expanded its algorithmic trading platform, Pragma360, to include NDF products. While the latest Bank for International Settlements (BIS) survey in 2016 showed that spot FX trading was down 19% compared to three years previous, it also showed that the NDF market grew by 5.3% over the same time period. The growth of the NDF market, as well as the fact that these products increasingly trade electronically, is what prompted Pragma to start offering algorithmic tools for trading them, Curtis Pfeiffer, chief business officer at Pragma, tells Profit & Loss.
 

