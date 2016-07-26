09:00 June 13th 2017 in News, Technology
Northern Trust Launches FX Algo Suite
Northern Trust has launched a suite of FX client execution algorithms, aimed at allowing clients to manage their FX exposure with an enhanced level of control and transparency. Dan Torrey, global head of FX e-commerce sales at Northern Trust, says that previous trends amongst Northern Trust clients currently utilising its algo suite suggest that many of them will focus on using TWAP algos to minimise market risk/impact on larger orders, while attempting to benefit from the greater transparency that is offered by the bank’s post-trade execution reporting.