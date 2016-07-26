14:00 May 11th 2017 in News, Technology
Noble Launches Real-Time Post Trade FX Service
Noble Bank International has launched its initial service, Noble FX, which is designed to allow its clients to create their pools of credit, enabling counterparties to clear, net and settle spot FX and precious metals in real-time. The firm says that its fully customisable and configurable rules that guide each pool will provide users of the service with improved flexibility and functionality in post-trade processing. In addition, Noble claims that its platform introduces an “industry changing” approach to reducing counterparty settlement risk for OTC trading.