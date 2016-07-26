Skip to main content
NEX Utilises Duco Cube for MiFID II Solution

NEX Regulatory Reporting and Duco, a provider of self-service data normalisation and reconciliation services, have announced that Nex Regulatory Reporting is to use Duco’s technology to provide MiFID II reconciliation to its clients. Reconciliation is a mandatory activity under MiFID II. The joint offering will use Duco’s reconciliation platform, Duco Cube, as a “black box” through its API. As a result, Nex Regulatory Reporting clients will receive a seamless reporting, validation and reconciliation experience for MiFID II through the new integrated user interface.
 

