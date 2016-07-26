Skip to main content
NEX Unveils EMIR RTS Rewrite Solution

in News, Technology

NEX Regulatory Reporting EMIR EMIR RTS Rewrite

NEX Unveils EMIR RTS Rewrite Solution

NEX Regulatory Reporting has launched a new solution to support the EMIR Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) Rewrite. Due to come into effect on 28 October 2017, ESMA’s EMIR RTS Rewrite aims to improve the transparency of the OTC derivatives market and reduce associated risks such as the mandatory clearing of some asset classes and the attribution of collateral against open positions, posted to secure these positions. Nex Regulatory Reporting has added the EMIR RTS Rewrite solution to its Global Reporting Hub.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe