09:56 August 10th 2017 in News, Technology
NEX Unveils EMIR RTS Rewrite Solution
NEX Regulatory Reporting has launched a new solution to support the EMIR Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) Rewrite. Due to come into effect on 28 October 2017, ESMA’s EMIR RTS Rewrite aims to improve the transparency of the OTC derivatives market and reduce associated risks such as the mandatory clearing of some asset classes and the attribution of collateral against open positions, posted to secure these positions. Nex Regulatory Reporting has added the EMIR RTS Rewrite solution to its Global Reporting Hub.