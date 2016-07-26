Skip to main content
Nex Launches Credit Rebalancing Tool

NEX (Nex) Optimisation has launched an automated credit rebalancing tool that specifically addresses limit over-allocation by prime brokers. Rebalancer went live across five major ECNs on 2 July 2017, with further platforms going live throughout the year. Designed in close partnership with Citi, Rebalancer is deigned to enable dynamic allocation of credit across client trading venues, allowing clients to move credit from one platform to another in real time. Prime brokers currently allocate credit to multiple trading venues but do not have the ability to move it around if there is excess credit on one and a shortage on the other.
 

