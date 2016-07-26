Skip to main content
Nex Launches Automated Netting Service

NEX Optimisation (Nex) has launched a fully automated settlement netting service to streamline the bilateral settlement netting process for market participants. The service will automate settlement netting of over-the-counter FX trades and will expand to all asset classes in the future. Settlement failure rates are estimated at approximately 3% for the $1.5 billion that is settled on a daily basis between clients and their dealers. The new service will eliminate the manual process of netting between clients and their dealers by applying an API to communicate with the systems and reconcile payments for clients, banks and custodians.
 

