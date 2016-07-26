18:54 May 23rd 2017 in News, Technology
NEX Infinity Launches with Spot FX
NEX Optimisation will be launching its new NEX Infinity platform in July, when its clients will be able to start testing spot FX and cash equities in the Infinity distributed ledger. In addition to its use of blockchain technology, the new architecture also utilises cloud hosting in a bid to simplify trade processing, improve clients’ control of their data and reduce costs. As a Software as a Service platform, Nex Infinity will also allow third-party technology providers to offer their services on the platform.