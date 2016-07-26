Skip to main content
NEX Infinity Launches with Spot FX

in News, Technology

NEX Group Distributed ledger technology

NEX Infinity Launches with Spot FX

NEX Optimisation will be launching its new NEX Infinity platform in July, when its clients will be able to start testing spot FX and cash equities in the Infinity distributed ledger. In addition to its use of blockchain technology, the new architecture also utilises cloud hosting in a bid to simplify trade processing, improve clients’ control of their data and reduce costs. As a Software as a Service platform, Nex Infinity will also allow third-party technology providers to offer their services on the platform.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe