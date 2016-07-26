Skip to main content
New Platform Promises to Solve “Major Problems” in Cryptocurrency Markets

Hong Kong-based OpenANX, a new real-world application of decentralised exchanges built on the Ethereum blockchain, says it has developed key technical aspects that will tackle two major problems in the cryptocurrency space – the barrier to entry for new cryptocurrency users, and risks associated with many transactions. The new platform says it will allow new market entrants to easily enter the space and to understand their exposure to risk on any potential deal, a feature that’s lacking in current exchanges.
 

