00:06 June 23rd 2017 in News, Technology
New Platform Promises to Solve “Major Problems” in Cryptocurrency Markets
Hong Kong-based OpenANX, a new real-world application of decentralised exchanges built on the Ethereum blockchain, says it has developed key technical aspects that will tackle two major problems in the cryptocurrency space – the barrier to entry for new cryptocurrency users, and risks associated with many transactions. The new platform says it will allow new market entrants to easily enter the space and to understand their exposure to risk on any potential deal, a feature that’s lacking in current exchanges.