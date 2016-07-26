22:54 January 19th 2017 in News, Technology
Mizuho Bank Adopts Thomson Reuters Desktop
Mizuho has integrated Thomson Reuters FX desktop, FX Trading (FXT), into its trading workflows. FXT brings together all of Thomson Reuters FX transaction venues onto one platform to create a single point of access to its pool of FX liquidity. “In light of market volatility, decreased risk appetite and regulatory scrutiny, factors which impact FX market liquidity, FXT allows users to easily access maximum liquidity while complying with stringent regulatory standards,” says Michael Go, head of FX market development, Asia Pacific at Thomson Reuters.