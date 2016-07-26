Skip to main content
LMRKTS Signs Up for Cobalt BlueSky Platform

Compression service provider, LMRKTS (Lmrkts), has become the first firm to sign up to Cobalt DL’s BlueSky service, the shared ledger component of Cobalt’s platform. The Cobalt BlueSky service is a secure repository of unique shared FX contracts and the staging area for lifecycle events, risk reduction and preparation of trades for settlement finality. It is designed to enable third party technology providers to facilitate and develop their own applications based on access to the database of reconciled transaction data created by the Cobalt network.
 

