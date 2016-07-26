Skip to main content
Kalahari Launches FX Futures, OTC Arb Tool

Kalahari, a provider of real-time pricing and analytics software for financial markets firms, has launched an FX futures and rates service designed to enable users to benefit from real-time futures versus OTC market arbitrage opportunities. The service is available to traders via Web browser or via direct feed and is the first in a series of new futures/OTC comparison pricing services planned by the firm this year. Other instruments planned for launch include: MAC swaps for US dollars, EUR and GBP currencies and gold futures pricing, to coincide with the new contracts being launched on the London Metals Exchange this June – all crossed with the OTC markets – to follow soon after.
 

