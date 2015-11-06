Skip to main content
JP Morgan to Offer Independent TCA Through BestX

in News, Technology

Profit & Loss understands that BestX, the start-up technology company that provides independent trading analytics, has signed JP Morgan as its first major FX sell-side client. The deal marks a significant step forward in the industry as it represents the first time a major dealing bank has integrated a truly third party’s service to offer post-trade verification of execution quality. It will allow the bank’s own clients to independently define, achieve and demonstrate best execution through a post-trade transaction cost analysis (TCA) when trading electronically with the bank.
 

