18:36 August 1st 2017 in News, Technology
It’s Happened: Bitcoin Has a Hard Fork
The bitcoin blockchain has officially forked, meaning that a subset of bitcoin miners have started to operate a different software to create a new blockchain, but one that shares a transaction history with bitcoin. This means that where once there was just bitcoin, a single, decentralised digital currency, now there will also be “bitcoin cash”, which shares the same historical blockchain as the original bitcoin but will now diverge from it. This fork in the original bitcoin blockchain to create this new version of the digital currency is the result of a long-running dispute about how the blockchain should operate, which Profit & Loss has previously covered.