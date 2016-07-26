07:00 June 2nd 2017 in News, Technology
Is Big Brother Watching You?
Galen Stops looks at how chat room activity is being monitored and controlled following recent collusion scandals. “I’ve talked to hundreds of firms across the world and I haven’t yet met any that haven’t put requirements around information control, policy and security at the top of their agenda, it’s the first thing that comes to their minds,” says David Gurle, founder and CEO of Symphony, a cloud-based communications service provider. This focus around information control and security is perhaps unsurprising given the events of recent years, in which financial institutions have been forced to shell out billions of dollars in fines relating to accusations of collusion to manipulate the Libor and WMR Fix benchmarks.