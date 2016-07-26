16:08 July 26th 2017 in News, Technology
Integral Enhances OCX
Integral has announced new enhancements to its Open Currency Exchange (OCX). The new features include ultra-low latency hardware upgrades providing 80 micro-second roundtrip acknowledgement time, integration with its BankFX, MarginFX and InvestorFX offerings, and the addition of advanced algorithmic trading technologies integrated into the exchange. These enhancements are delivered through the new OCX trader application and FIX API that allows unified access to liquidity, passive order placement, and algorithmic trading in a single user interface. Integral says OCX is directly cross connected with more than 250 liquidity sources supplying more than 2,800 market making streams in NY4, LD4 and TY3. In addition, many of its BankFX and MarginFX customers make markets in local currencies through the OCX network.