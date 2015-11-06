Skip to main content
Integral Adopts Linedata’s OMS

Integral Development Corp has integrated Linedata's Order Management System (OMS) powered by Longview, with Integral’s InvestorFX. “We are pleased to partner with Linedata, which delivers flexible and comprehensive asset management solutions to global institutional and alternative communities,” says Harpal Sandhu, CEO, Integral. “InvestorFX is the smartest trading platform available for investment managers today, and we are proud to offer another high-quality option to access it. All users of Linedata OMS are now able to benefit from a seamless integration with InvestorFX.”
 

