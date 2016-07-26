Skip to main content
IHS Markit Reports Spike in NDF Clearing

in News, Technology

IHS Markit NDFs clearing LCH Clearnet ForexClear

IHS Markit Reports Spike in NDF Clearing

IHS Markit says that in 2017 it has processed a monthly average of 54,000 NDF contracts via Markitserv, a 920% increase compared to the same period last year. “NDF clearing has seen strong interest as a response to the uncleared margin rules and other market factors,” says William Black, US head of OTC derivatives clearing at Credit Suisse. “We are proud to bring a scalable solution to this space and look forward to partnering with non-member clients as the market continues to develop.”
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe