12:55 May 10th 2017 in News, Technology
IHS Markit Reports Spike in NDF Clearing
IHS Markit says that in 2017 it has processed a monthly average of 54,000 NDF contracts via Markitserv, a 920% increase compared to the same period last year. “NDF clearing has seen strong interest as a response to the uncleared margin rules and other market factors,” says William Black, US head of OTC derivatives clearing at Credit Suisse. “We are proud to bring a scalable solution to this space and look forward to partnering with non-member clients as the market continues to develop.”