15:23 June 7th 2017 in News, Technology
IFC Makes Investment in LMRKTS
International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has made an equity investment in compression service provider, LMRKTS (Lmrkts). IFC joins lead investor Motive Partners, a private investment firm focusing on technology-enabled companies within the financial services industry, in this investment round. Founded in 2012, Lmrkts provides a compression service designed to enable commercial and investment banks to reduce exposure to each other thereby minimising counterparty risk and leverage costs. The company balances participants' counterparty limits and their risk management objectives with a structured methodology that aims to deliver mutually beneficial results. After years of testing, Lmrkts launched in late 2016, and has compressed over US$2 trillion of notional equivalent in foreign exchange derivatives.