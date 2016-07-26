Skip to main content
IFC Makes Investment in LMRKTS

in News, Technology

LMRKTS International Finance Corporation compression Emerging markets

IFC Makes Investment in LMRKTS

International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has made an equity investment in compression service provider, LMRKTS (Lmrkts). IFC joins lead investor Motive Partners, a private investment firm focusing on technology-enabled companies within the financial services industry, in this investment round. Founded in 2012, Lmrkts provides a compression service designed to enable commercial and investment banks to reduce exposure to each other thereby minimising counterparty risk and leverage costs. The company balances participants' counterparty limits and their risk management objectives with a structured methodology that aims to deliver mutually beneficial results. After years of testing, Lmrkts launched in late 2016, and has compressed over US$2 trillion of notional equivalent in foreign exchange derivatives.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe