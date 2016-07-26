Skip to main content
ICBC Adopts FXall, Electronic Trading

in News, Technology

Thomson Reuters ICBC China

ICBC Adopts FXall, Electronic Trading

After being the first Chinese bank to stream spot CNH prices during the Asian time zone, ICBC (Asia) is now the first Chinese bank to initiate a 24-hour price stream on Thomson Reuters’ FXall platform via Electronic Trading (ET). Thomson Reuters (TR) says the move supports increasing demand from clients of ICBC to price CNH across Asia, as well as facilitate the development and liquidity of the offshore CNH market. FXall and ET are available on FXT, TR’s desktop platform.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe