21:34 February 16th 2017 in News, Technology
ICBC Adopts FXall, Electronic Trading
After being the first Chinese bank to stream spot CNH prices during the Asian time zone, ICBC (Asia) is now the first Chinese bank to initiate a 24-hour price stream on Thomson Reuters’ FXall platform via Electronic Trading (ET). Thomson Reuters (TR) says the move supports increasing demand from clients of ICBC to price CNH across Asia, as well as facilitate the development and liquidity of the offshore CNH market. FXall and ET are available on FXT, TR’s desktop platform.