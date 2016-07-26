Skip to main content
Hold On: The Bitcoin, Ethereum Rollercoaster Goes Full Throttle

It seemed, not for the first time, like the cryptocurrency bubble had burst yesterday, when the price of Bitcoin tumbled 22% and Ether – Ethereum's native cryptocurrency – similarly dropped 23%. As Profit & Loss previously reported, these cryptocurrencies – the largest two available by market capitalisation – have been trending up rapidly in 2017, reaching record highs at the start of June. Yet Bitcoin went from a valuation high of $2,823 on Wednesday to a low of $2,189 on Thursday, according to data from Coindesk. Likewise, the data showed that the price of Ether dropped from $395 to $303 over the same period of time.
 

