03:56 July 29th 2017 in News, Technology
Hai Cloud Exchange Partners Thomson Reuters for FX
Haier Financial Holdings’ subsidiary, Hai Cloud Exchange (HK), has announced a strategic collaboration with Thomson Reuters, under which the latter will provide Hai with a suite of FX trading and platform solutions, including the firm’s Elektron Real Time (ERT), Enterprise Platform (TREP), and FXall on Electronic Trading. Hai Cloud Exchange has initiated a 24 hour price streaming on Thomson Reuters platform FXall since 2016 and the firms say the new collaboration will provide an advanced, secure, and effective trading platform that enables Hai Cloud Exchange to provide clients with FX products faster and easier.