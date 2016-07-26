06:00 February 13th 2017 in News, Technology
GTX to Offer Independent TCA
GTX has partnered with Ideal Prediction, an independent trading analytics and data science company, to offer its clients analytics aimed at to optimising their FX trading. The market data, tools, and services are designed to enable buy-side and sell-side market participants to optimise profitability and simulate strategies, as well as perform Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). GTX says in a release announcing the partnership that it will further enable sell-side market participants to benchmark execution performance, analyse client flows, and optimise risk management strategies.