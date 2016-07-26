Skip to main content
GTX to Offer Independent TCA

in News, Technology

GTX TCA Best Execution

GTX to Offer Independent TCA

GTX has partnered with Ideal Prediction, an independent trading analytics and data science company, to offer its clients analytics aimed at to optimising their FX trading. The market data, tools, and services are designed to enable buy-side and sell-side market participants to optimise profitability and simulate strategies, as well as perform Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA). GTX says in a release announcing the partnership that it will further enable sell-side market participants to benchmark execution performance, analyse client flows, and optimise risk management strategies.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe