GreenKey and RedBox Help Avert Compliance Blues

in News, Technology

GreenKey Technologies Red Box Recorders voice recording Mifid Ii Dodd-Frank

GreenKey Technologies has announced a global partnership with Red Box Recorders, a provider of voice recording technology and services, to create an integrated solution for embedded compliance recording within GreenKey’s software-based trader collaboration offering. Red Box technology records voice conversations over soft client phones, turrets and mobile devices and the firms say that clients can use it with the trade and communications analytics, monitoring and archiving capabilities of GreenKey’s Enterprise Voice Collaboration platform to provide complete records of trade activities.
 

