GKFX Goes Live With TradAir Platform

TradAir has announced that GKFX, a broker regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has gone live with its margin/credit FX-CFD platform. According to TradAir, the platform was developed in response to demand from institutional brokers for a margin and credit solution in one platform that provides effective pre-trade control over client access to liquidity. The platform supports bespoke liquidity provision, granular per instrument leverage, and fully automated risk management decision making for periods of extreme market volatility or event risk, such as seen over SNB move and more recently with Brexit, the company says.
 

