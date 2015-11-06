05:59 January 9th 2017 in News, Technology
FXecosystem Opens in HK1
Connectivity provider FXecosystems has announced further expansion in Asia, with a point of presence (POP) in the Equinix Hong Kong data centre, HK1.
