Skip to main content
FXecosystem Opens in HK1

in News, Technology

FXecosystem Equinix HK1

FXecosystem Opens in HK1

Connectivity provider FXecosystems has announced further expansion in Asia, with a point of presence (POP) in the Equinix Hong Kong data centre, HK1.
 

Please Log in or Register to view this content.

Access to event programmes and latest news is FREE upon registration to approved market participants. Please note that a manual approval process is in place. Registrations are approved during London and New York office hours. Click here to register

To access our full website with over 11,000 articles, please subscribe by clicking here.

Click to log in

Click to subscribe