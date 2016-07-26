16:39 June 28th 2017 in News, Technology
Edgewater Goes Live in TY3
Edgewater Markets is launching a local matching engine in Tokyo. The deployment of the server in the TY3 data centre will enable customers to connect directly to the Edgewater local environment. The installation of the TY3 server follows a year’s worth of development by the firm. It also follows a number of senior hires last year in Edgewater’s New York, London, Singapore and Mexico City offices and the launch of the first-ever local matching engine in Mexico City’s KIO-5 data centre.